Boeing promises US$100m to help families affected by deadly crashes

SEATTLE: Boeing Co on Wednesday (Jun 3) said it would give US$100 million to organisations to help families affected by the deadly crashes of the company's 737 MAX planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The multiyear payout is independent of lawsuits filed in the wake of the crashes, which together killed 346 people, a Boeing spokesman said.

The funds will support education, hardship and living expenses for affected families, community programs, and economic development in impacted communities, Boeing said in a statement.

The US planemaker said it will partner with local governments and non-profit organisations "to address these needs."

"The families and loved ones of those on board have our deepest sympathies, and we hope this initial outreach can help bring them comfort," said Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Boeing by families of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crash victims.

The company is in settlement talks over the Lion Air litigation and has separately offered to negotiate with families of Ethiopian Airlines victims as well, though some families have said they are not ready to settle.

Wednesday's cash pledge comes as Boeing faces probes by global regulators and US lawmakers over the development of the 737 MAX.