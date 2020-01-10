Boeing releases communications on 737 MAX simulators it calls 'completely unacceptable'

Boeing Co late Thursday released redacted versions of communications tied to the development of simulators used in the development of the 737 MAX it called "completely unacceptable."

WASHINGTON: Boeing Co late Thursday released redacted versions of communications tied to the development of simulators used in the development of the 737 MAX it called "completely unacceptable."

The 737 MAX was involved in two fatal crashes in five months that led to the plane's grounding in March 2019.

The planemaker added some communications "raise questions about Boeing's interactions with the (Federal Aviation Administration) in connection with the simulator qualification process. Unredacted versions of the messages were turned over to the FAA and Congress in December.

Boeing said Thursday it is confident "all of Boeing's MAX simulators are functioning effectively" after repeated testing of simulators since the messages were written.

Boeing added the "communications do not reflect the company we are and need to be, and they are completely unacceptable."

