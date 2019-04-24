Boeing reports lower profits, abandons 2019 outlook amid 737 MAX groundings

NEW YORK: Boeing reported lower first-quarter profits on Wednesday (Apr 24) as results were hit by the global grounding of its 737 MAX plane following two crashes.

The US aerospace giant reported US$2.1 billion in profits, down 13.2 per cent from same period a year ago.



Revenues dipped 2 per cent to US$22.9 billion, below analysts' average estimate of US$22.98 billion, due to a tumble in commercial plane revenues following the suspension of 737 MAX deliveries.



Boeing on Wednesday also abandoned its 2019 financial outlook, said it halted share buybacks in mid-March, as well as announced US$1 billion in increased costs due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jets.



The world's largest planemaker has been under scrutiny since the Mar 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet, which came on the heels of an October Lion Air crash. Together the crashes claimed 346 lives.



The crashes prompted regulators worldwide to ground the 737 MAX and triggered investigations into the aircraft's development by federal transportation authorities and the US Department of Justice.



Boeing said it is "making steady progress" on a fix to the jet's anti-stall system that is thought to be a factor in both accidents.

The company has conducted more than 135 test flights of the fix and is working with global regulators and airlines, it said in a news release.

"Across the company, we are focused on safety, returning the 737 MAX to service, and earning and re-earning the trust and confidence of customers, regulators and the flying public," said chief executive Dennis Muilenburg in a press release.

After the crashes, Boeing cut production of the jets to 42 aircraft per month, down from 52, and its operating cash flow in the first quarter was around US$350 million lower than a year earlier.



First-quarter operating cash flow declined to US$2.79 billion, from US$3.14 billion, missing the Wall Street's average estimate of US$2.82 billion.

Excluding certain items, Boeing said its core earnings fell to US$3.16 per share, in the quarter from US$3.64 per share, a year earlier. That matched analysts' average estimate.

