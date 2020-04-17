Boeing restarting commercial airplane production next week

NEW YORK: Boeing Co said it will resume commercial airplane production next week in Washington State after suspending operations last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 27,000 people in the Puget Sound area will return to production of the 747, 767, 777 and 787 programmes.

Employees in the Puget Sound for the 737, 747, 767 and 777 will return on Apr 20 or Apr 21, while employees on the 787 programme will return on Apr 23 or Apr 24.