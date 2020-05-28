Boeing resumes 737 MAX production at low rate

REUTERS: Boeing Co on Wednesday (May 27) said it has resumed production of its 737 MAX passenger jet at the company’s Renton, Washington, plant at a "low rate" after halting production in January following two crashes that killed 346 people.

The aircraft manufacturer's best-selling plane was grounded in March 2019 after the second fatal 737 MAX crash in five months. Boeing declined to say what the current production rate is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boeing said last month it expected to resume 737 MAX deliveries in the third quarter following regulatory approvals, with production restarting at low rates in the second quarter before gradually increasing to 31 per month in 2021.

Reuters reported in April that regulatory approval for the 737 MAX to resume flights is not expected until at least August.

