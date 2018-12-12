Boeing's 737 deliveries rise in November

Boeing Co delivered 61 of its best-selling 737 single-aisle aircraft in November up from 50 a year earlier, suggesting that the planemaker may be finally moving past supplier problems that have dented production.

REUTERS: Boeing Co delivered 61 of its best-selling 737 single-aisle aircraft in November up from 50 a year earlier, suggesting that the planemaker may be finally moving past supplier problems that have dented production.

The numbers brought total deliveries for the first 11 months of 2018 to 704, up from 680 in the same period a year earlier.

Boeing expects to deliver 810-815 planes in 2018.

The company has been striving to overcome production bottlenecks stemming from delays in the delivery of fuselages and engines from its suppliers.

