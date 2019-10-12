Boeing's board separates CEO ,chairman roles

Boeing Co said on Friday it was separating the roles of chairman and chief executive officer to allow CEO Dennis Muilenburg to focus full time on running the planemaker as it works to return the 737 MAX safely to service.

REUTERS: Boeing Co said on Friday it was separating the roles of chairman and chief executive officer to allow CEO Dennis Muilenburg to focus full time on running the planemaker as it works to return the 737 MAX safely to service.

The company said it had elected David Calhoun, current independent lead director, to serve as non-executive chairman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)