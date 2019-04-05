Boeing says software fix will always allow crew to override anti-stall system

Boeing Co said on Thursday that its new software fix for its anti-stall system, at the center of investigations into two deadly plane crashes, will give pilots the authority to always override the system if activated by faulty sensor data.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle)

Source: Reuters

