Boeing says Washington state move brings US into full WTO compliance

WASHINGTON: Boeing said Washington state's repeal of an aerospace business tax break brings the United States into full compliance with World Trade Organization rules, a move U.S. policymakers hope will avert European Union tariffs on U.S. goods.

The Washington state Senate approved a measure removing the tax break in a 45-4 vote on Thursday, giving formal approval to a revised bill passed late on Wednesday by the state House and sending it to Washington state Governor Jay Inslee for a potential signature.

"Today's repeal by Washington state of its aerospace business and occupation tax rate brings the United States into full WTO compliance by fixing the single finding against the U.S., further emphasizing our commitment to free and fair trade," Boeing said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)