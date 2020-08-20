Boeing scores year's first 737 MAX order with Polish airline Enter Air

NEW YORK: Boeing Co won its first order for its grounded 737 MAX aircraft this year, after Poland's Enter Air SA agreed to buy up to four variants of the jet, the US planemaker said on Wednesday.

The jet's recertification is still hanging in the balance more than a year after its worldwide grounding due to two fatal crashes.

Boeing customers have cancelled more than 400 orders for the US planemaker's grounded 737 MAX jets this year, the company said last week. Based on a tighter accounting standard, the 737 MAX order cancellations and conversions to other aircraft models now stand at 864.

The planemaker said on Wednesday that Enter Air placed a new order for two 737-8 aircraft with options for two more jets. When the purchase agreement is fully exercised, Enter Air's 737 MAX fleet will rise to 10 aircraft, Boeing said.

"Following the rigorous checks that the 737 MAX is undergoing, I am convinced it will be the best aircraft in the world for many years to come," said Grzegorz Polaniecki, board member of Enter Air.