Boeing secures more than US$12 billion in financing amid 737 Max crisis: CNBC

REUTERS: Boeing Co has secured more than US$12 billion in financing from more than a dozen banks, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. planemaker could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)