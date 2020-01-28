Boeing secures more than US$12 billion in financing amid 737 Max crisis: CNBC
Boeing Co has secured more than US$12 billion in financing from more than a dozen banks, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The U.S. planemaker could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)