Boeing secures more than US$12 billion in financing amid 737 Max crisis: CNBC

Boeing Co has secured more than US$12 billion in financing from more than a dozen banks, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Boeing logo is seen at the company&apos;s facility in Everett
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen at the company's facility in Everett after it was announced that their 777X model will make its first test flight later in the week in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The U.S. planemaker could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

