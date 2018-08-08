Boeing sees more narrowbody delivery delays in third quarter

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it expects delivery delays of its hot-selling narrowbody aircraft to continue deeper into the year as the world's largest planemaker grapples with delays of fuselages and engines from suppliers.

"You saw some of that making its way into 2Q deliveries a little bit, and you'll see more of that in Q3 where we'll expect to have deliveries lower than our production rate," Boeing's Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith told an analyst conference.

"And so therefore you'll see a much more heavily weighted Q4," Smith added. "Those jobs are now in our factory and each one of those suppliers is getting more on track," he said.

