Boeing shares plummet after new US travel restrictions

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

CHICAGO: Shares in Boeing Co dropped more than 16per cent on Thursday on increased concerns over a fallout from news of sweeping U.S. travel restrictions on Europe meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The 30-day travel restrictions, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, are expected to deepen the financial misery for airlines, which are Boeing's main customers.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Source: Reuters

