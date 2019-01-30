Boeing shares soar on aircraft forecasts but storm clouds loom

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it expects to deliver between 895 and 905 commercial aircraft in 2019, up from the 806 units it delivered last year, as the world's biggest planemaker benefits from a boom in air travel.

REUTERS: Boeing Co shares jumped on Wednesday as the world's largest planemaker raised its profit and cash flow expectations for 2019 amid a boom in air travel, while indicating it had overcome supplier delays that snarled 737 production last year.

Chicago-based Boeing said it expects to deliver between 895 and 905 commercial aircraft in 2019, up from 806 aircraft it delivered last year, which - although just below target - kept it ahead of rival Airbus SE for a seventh year.

Investors closely watch the number of planes Boeing turns over to airlines and leasing firms in a year for hints on the company's cash flow and revenue.

Despite its rosy outlook, America's biggest exporter faces possible turbulence on a number of fronts in 2019 including financial stress felt by some of its airline customers, signs of a broader economic slowdown and U.S. trade tensions with China, where Boeing ships 1 out of 4 aircraft that it makes.

There are also unanswered questions related to the deadly crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX in Indonesia in October that thrust a spotlight on the newest version of the best-selling jet, as well as on airline training and maintenance.

Boeing's shares rose 6.4 percent to US$388.25 in premarket trading, helping lift U.S. stock futures.

Boeing raised its full-year core earnings per share forecast to US$19.90-US$20.10 from US$14.90-US$15.10, and revenue to a range of US$109.5 billion to US$111.5 billion, from US$98 billion to US$100 billion, fueled by strong volume across its commercial, military and services businesses.

AWAITING NEW JET DECISION

Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said the company's performance provides a "firm platform" to further invest in new innovation as the aviation industry is awaiting a 2019 decision on whether Boeing will move ahead with a new mid-sized aircraft dubbed NMA.

It also said the first all-new 777X widebody flight test airplane completed final body join and power-on, and the program remains on track for flight testing this year and first delivery in 2020.

The company forecast operating cash flow between US$17 billion and US$17.5 billion in 2019, compared with cash flow of US$15.32 billion in 2018, and above analysts' average estimate of US$16.73 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It expects 2019 core earnings between US$19.90 per share and US$20.10 per share, and revenue between US$109.5 billion and US$111.5 billion.

Those numbers indicate Boeing has largely surmounted delays getting fuselages and engines for its best-selling 737 narrowbody which snarled production over the past year. Even so, related production logjams dragged down quarterly free cash flow to US$2.45 billion, below the previous year.

Boeing's core earnings rose to US$5.48 per share in the fourth quarter, from US$5.07 per share a year earlier, and came in above Wall Street's estimate of US$4.57 per share.

Quarterly revenue rose 14.4 percent to US$28.34 billion, above analysts' average expectation of US$26.87 billion. Boeing's 2018 revenue surpassed the US$100 billion mark for the first time in its 102-year history.

