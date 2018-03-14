Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production

Boeing Co is studying its options for further increases in production of its medium-haul 737 jet, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Kevin McAllister said on Tuesday.

SEATTLE: Boeing Co is studying its options for further increases in production of its medium-haul 737 jet, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Kevin McAllister said on Tuesday.

"This airplane is in demand, so we are always studying our options," McAllister told reporters when asked at a 737 delivery ceremony whether Boeing was considering an increase in 737 output.

(Reporting Tim Hepher in Seattle; Editing by Peter Henderson and Bernadette Baum)