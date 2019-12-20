Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems to halt 737 MAX production

Boeing Co's biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Inc , said on Friday it would suspend production of 737 MAX parts beginning Jan. 1.

Spirit said the move, which comes after Boeing said earlier this week it would halt production of the grounded jet in January, would hurt its financial condition and cash flow.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)