Boeing supplier Spirit announces layoffs due to virus, 737 MAX impacts

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc announced on Wednesday a 21-day layoff for staff doing production and support work for Boeing's 737 program.

SEATTLE: Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc announced on Wednesday a 21-day layoff for staff doing production and support work for Boeing's 737 program.

Spirit said the temporary layoffs and furloughs, effective June 15, are due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding the 737 MAX's return to service following fatal crashes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Leslie Adler)