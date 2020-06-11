Boeing supplier Spirit announces layoffs due to virus, 737 MAX impacts

Business

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc announced on Wednesday a 21-day layoff for staff doing production and support work for Boeing's 737 program.

The headquarters of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, is seen in Wichita
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, is seen in Wichita, Kansas, U.S. December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Spirit said the temporary layoffs and furloughs, effective June 15, are due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding the 737 MAX's return to service following fatal crashes.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

