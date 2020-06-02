Boeing takes Embraer to arbitration over failed aviation deal

Business

Boeing takes Embraer to arbitration over failed aviation deal

Boeing Co has taken former partner Embraer SA to arbitration over a failed US$4.2 billion deal, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Monday night.

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen at the company&apos;s facility in Everett
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen at the company's facility in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

Bookmark

SAO PAULO: Boeing Co has taken former partner Embraer SA to arbitration over a failed US$4.2 billion deal, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Monday night.

So far, it has only been publicly known that Embraer had taken Boeing to arbitration, angered by how the U.S. planemaker abruptly broke off that deal in April after years of working together.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark