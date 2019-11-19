Boeing to announce orders for dozens of 737 MAX at Dubai Airshow: sources

Business

Boeing to announce orders for dozens of 737 MAX at Dubai Airshow: sources

Boeing is set to announce orders for several dozen 737 MAX at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

DUBAI: Boeing is set to announce orders for several dozen 737 MAX at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said.

The US planemaker is seeking to secure momentum for the aircraft, which was grounded in March in the wake of two fatal accidents. Boeing, which sold 10 of the jets to Turkey’s SunExpress at the show on Monday, declined comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark