Boeing to buy aerospace parts company KLX for US$4.25 billion including debt

REUTERS: Boeing Co said on Tuesday it entered a definitive agreement to buy aerospace parts company KLX Inc for US$4.25 billion, including debt.

The all-cash deal values KLX at US$63 per share, Boeing said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)