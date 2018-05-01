Boeing to buy aerospace parts company KLX for US$4.25 billion including debt

Business

Boeing to buy aerospace parts company KLX for US$4.25 billion including debt

Boeing Co said on Tuesday it entered a definitive agreement to buy aerospace parts company KLX Inc for US$4.25 billion, including debt.

The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Boeing (BA) is seen in L
The logo of Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Boeing Co said on Tuesday it entered a definitive agreement to buy aerospace parts company KLX Inc for US$4.25 billion, including debt.

The all-cash deal values KLX at US$63 per share, Boeing said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark