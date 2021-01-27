Boeing to delay 777X again as it posts record annual loss

Boeing Co posted a record annual loss of US$11.94 billion on Wednesday and said it would delay its all-new 777X jet again, as the COVID-19 pandemic added to its troubles with the 737 MAX.

Boeing facilities are seen in Los Angeles, California
Boeing facilities are seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

