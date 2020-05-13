Boeing to pay Brazil airline Gol US$412 million for 737 MAX groundings
Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes said Wednesday it will receive a total of 2.4 billion reais (US$412.03 million) from Boeing Co as compensation for the grounding of the 737 MAX plane, which has not flown in over a year.
SAO PAULO: Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes said Wednesday it will receive a total of 2.4 billion reais (US$412.03 million) from Boeing Co as compensation for the grounding of the 737 MAX plane, which has not flown in over a year.
The timing of the payments have become a lifeline for Gol that, as its peers worldwide, is reeling because of the coronavirus crisis.
(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)