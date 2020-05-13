Boeing to pay Brazil airline Gol US$412 million for 737 MAX groundings

Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes said Wednesday it will receive a total of 2.4 billion reais (US$412.03 million) from Boeing Co as compensation for the grounding of the 737 MAX plane, which has not flown in over a year.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is seen inside an airpl
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is seen inside an airplane at Augusto Severo International Airport in Natal, Brazil November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The timing of the payments have become a lifeline for Gol that, as its peers worldwide, is reeling because of the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

