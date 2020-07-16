Boeing to support NASA with ISS operations through 2024

Business

Boeing to support NASA with ISS operations through 2024

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it would support International Space Station (ISS) operations through September 2024 as part of a US$916 million contract extension with NASA.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Boeing Co said on Wednesday it would support International Space Station (ISS) operations through September 2024 as part of a US$916 million contract extension with NASA.

Under the contract valued at about US$225 million annually, Boeing will provide engineering support services, resources and personnel for activities aboard the ISS and manage the station's systems.

NASA selected Boeing as the prime contractor for the ISS in 1993.

The U.S. planemaker and aerospace major said recent analysis showed the spacecraft was safe and mission-capable.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark