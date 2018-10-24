Boeing tops profit estimates, takes further tanker charge

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Boeing topped analysts' forecasts for quarterly profit on Wednesday and raised its forecasts for annual profit per share by more than half a dollar as it continued to benefit from a boom in global air travel and demand for airplanes.

The world's biggest planemaker recorded another US$176 million in charges on its KC-46 aerial refueling tanker, bringing the total cost of the program to more than US$3 billion.

It also took a charge of US$691 million related to the MQ25 refueling drone and T-X training jet contracts it won in August and September.

The Chicago-based firm's core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, beat analysts' average forecast by 11 cents at US$3.58 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Boeing raised its full year profit forecast to US$14.90-US$15.10 from a previous US$14.30-US$14.50 per share.

