Boeing tops profit estimates, takes further tanker charge
Boeing topped analysts' forecasts for quarterly profit on Wednesday and raised its forecasts for annual profit per share by more than half a dollar as it continued to benefit from a boom in global air travel and demand for airplanes.
REUTERS: Boeing topped analysts' forecasts for quarterly profit on Wednesday and raised its forecasts for annual profit per share by more than half a dollar as it continued to benefit from a boom in global air travel and demand for airplanes.
The world's biggest planemaker recorded another US$176 million in charges on its KC-46 aerial refueling tanker, bringing the total cost of the program to more than US$3 billion.
It also took a charge of US$691 million related to the MQ25 refueling drone and T-X training jet contracts it won in August and September.
The Chicago-based firm's core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, beat analysts' average forecast by 11 cents at US$3.58 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Boeing raised its full year profit forecast to US$14.90-US$15.10 from a previous US$14.30-US$14.50 per share.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)