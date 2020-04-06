Boeing extends Washington state production shutdown

REUTERS: Boeing Co said on Sunday (Apr 5) it would extend its temporary suspension of production operations at its Washington state production facilities until further notice.

The largest US planemaker announced on Mar 23 it would halt production at its Washington state twin-aisle jetliner factory as a temporary measure to help fight the coronavirus outbreak. Production had been expected to resume early this week.

Boeing declined to say when production could resume. It said the actions were "being taken in light of the company's continuing focus on the health and safety of employees, current assessment of the spread of COVID-19 in Washington state, the reliability of the supply chain and additional recommendations from government health authorities."

