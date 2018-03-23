Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier: spokesman

Boeing Co will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada's Bombardier Inc to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties, a Boeing spokesman said on Thursday.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing's complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years.

The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, the world's largest maker of jetliners, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market.

