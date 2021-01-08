Boeing will pay US$2.5 billion to resolve US criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

Boeing Co will pay over US$2.5 billion to resolve the Justice Department's investigation into two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, the Justice Department said.

WASHINGTON: Boeing Co will pay over US$2.5 billion to resolve the Justice Department's investigation into two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, the Justice Department said.

The Justice Department said the settlement includes a criminal monetary penalty of US$243.6 million, compensation payments to Boeing’s 737 MAX airline customers of US$1.77 billion, and the establishment of a US$500 million crash-victim beneficiaries fund to compensate the heirs, relatives, and legal beneficiaries of the passengers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)