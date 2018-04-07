Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order

Boeing Co has won a closely watched contest to supply 47 new 787 Dreamliner jets to American Airlines , beating European rival Airbus for the highly coveted widebody order.

NEW YORK: Boeing Co has won a closely watched contest to supply 47 new 787 Dreamliner jets to American Airlines , beating European rival Airbus for the highly coveted widebody order.

"This was a difficult decision between the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350 and A330neo and we thank both manufacturers for their aggressive efforts to earn more of American’s business. In the end, our goal to simplify our fleet made the 787 a more compelling choice," American Airlines President Robert Isom said in a statement.

