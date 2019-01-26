Boeing wins US$2.46 billion US defense contract: Pentagon

The Boeing Cowon a US$2.46 billion U.S. defense contract for the production and delivery of 19 P-8A Poseidon long-range anti-submarine warfare and surveillance aircraft and other equipment, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

WASHINGTON: The Boeing Cowon a US$2.46 billion U.S. defense contract for the production and delivery of 19 P-8A Poseidon long-range anti-submarine warfare and surveillance aircraft and other equipment, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

Ten of the planes are for the U.S. Navy, four are for Britain and five are for Norway, the Penatgon said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander)