Boeing wins US$2.46 billion US defense contract: Pentagon

Business

Boeing wins US$2.46 billion US defense contract: Pentagon

The Boeing Cowon a US$2.46 billion U.S. defense contract for the production and delivery of 19 P-8A Poseidon long-range anti-submarine warfare and surveillance aircraft and other equipment, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The Boeing Cowon a US$2.46 billion U.S. defense contract for the production and delivery of 19 P-8A Poseidon long-range anti-submarine warfare and surveillance aircraft and other equipment, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

Ten of the planes are for the U.S. Navy, four are for Britain and five are for Norway, the Penatgon said.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark