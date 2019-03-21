Boeing wins US$4 billion US defense contract for Navy F/A-18 jets: Pentagon
WASHINGTON: Boeing Co was awarded a US$4 billion contract for advance purchase of materials to produce 78 F/A 18 aircraft for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. Work is expected to be completed in April 2024, it said.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)