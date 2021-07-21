BOJ board divided on inflation outlook - June meeting minutes

Bank of Japan policymakers were divided on the country's inflation outlook as rising commodity costs and new state-of-emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic weighed on a fragile recovery, minutes of their June meeting showed on Wednesday.

One member said the central bank must consider various ideas on how it could help Japan's economy make a smooth transition towards a post-pandemic world, the minutes showed.

