BOJ board divided on inflation outlook - June meeting minutes

Business

Bank of Japan policymakers were divided on the country's inflation outlook as rising commodity costs and new state-of-emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic weighed on a fragile recovery, minutes of their June meeting showed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan in Tok
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

One member said the central bank must consider various ideas on how it could help Japan's economy make a smooth transition towards a post-pandemic world, the minutes showed.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

