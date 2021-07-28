BOJ must avoid premature tightening -opinions from July meet

The Bank of Japan must avoid prematurely tightening monetary policy as inflation remains short of its 2per cent target, one board member was quoted as saying in a summary of opinions from the bank's July policy meeting.

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan must avoid prematurely tightening monetary policy as inflation remains short of its 2per cent target, one board member was quoted as saying in a summary of opinions from the bank's July policy meeting.

"There's no major change to Japan's inflation expectations even as commodity prices rise" was another opinion at the meeting, according to the summary released on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady and extended a deadline for its loan scheme aimed at channeling money to smaller firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

