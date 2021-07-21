BOJ ready to ease more if needed, says deputy gov Amamiya

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Wednesday the central bank was ready to ramp up stimulus if warranted by economic developments.

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Wednesday the central bank was ready to ramp up stimulus if warranted by economic developments.

The central bank still has tools available to ease monetary policy further, such as cutting interest rates or expanding funding schemes to ease corporate funding strains, Amamiya told a news conference.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)