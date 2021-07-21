BOJ's Amamiya voices hope of stronger recovery driven by vaccinations

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Wednesday the economy may enjoy a stronger-than-expected rebound if coronavirus vaccinations speed up, offering an optimistic view on the country's recovery prospects.

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo
Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo, Japan July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

"An uptrend in consumption will become clearer as the pandemic's impact gradually subsides and household income rises," Amamiya said in a speech.

