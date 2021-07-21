BOJ's Amamiya voices hope of stronger recovery driven by vaccinations

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Wednesday the economy may enjoy a stronger-than-expected rebound if coronavirus vaccinations speed up, offering an optimistic view on the country's recovery prospects.

"An uptrend in consumption will become clearer as the pandemic's impact gradually subsides and household income rises," Amamiya said in a speech.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)