BOJ's climate scheme must be made 'flexible' - June summary of opinion

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan's scheme to boost funding for steps to combat climate change must be a "flexible" one as the rules and environment surrounding the issue remain fluid, one member was quoted as saying in a summary of opinions at this month's rate review.

A Cabinet Office representative welcomed the BOJ's climate scheme as "timely," the summary showed on Monday, a sign the bank's plan reflected its hope to coordinate with the government that promotes green among key pillars of its growth strategy.

