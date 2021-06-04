BOJ's Kuroda says c.banks should avoid one-size-fits-all climate standards

Business

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday a lack of due consideration to heterogeneity in setting climate risk standards would do more harm than good.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

"Central banks' policy responses on climate change should avoid a one-size-fits-all nature," Kuroda said at the Green Swan conference of the Bank for International Settlement.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

