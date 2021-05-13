BOJ's Kuroda warns of economic uncertainty amid pandemic curbs
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday warned of lingering uncertainty over the country's economic outlook, as the services sector remains under state-of-emergency curbs to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Economic activity will remain below pre-pandemic levels for the time being," Kuroda said in a semi-annual testimony to parliament. "Risks to the economic outlook are skewed to the downside," he added.
