BOJ's Kuroda warns of economic uncertainty amid pandemic curbs

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday warned of lingering uncertainty over the country's economic outlook, as the services sector remains under state-of-emergency curbs to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Economic activity will remain below pre-pandemic levels for the time being," Kuroda said in a semi-annual testimony to parliament. "Risks to the economic outlook are skewed to the downside," he added.

