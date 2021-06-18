BOJ's Masai abstained from policy meeting vote of own will, central bank says

Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Takako Masai abstained from voting at Friday's policy meeting of her own will as she was a candidate for the board of a private firm, the central bank said.

Masai abstained out of the need for fairness and neutrality in the BOJ's decision, the central bank said.

The five-year term of Masai, a former market analyst who has taken a neutral stance on policy, on the BOJ's policy board is set to expire on June 29.

