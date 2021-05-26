BOJ should restrain ETF buying when markets calm, says board member Suzuki

The Bank of Japan should restrain its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) when markets are calm to prevent its holdings from increasing as much as possible, board member Hitoshi Suzuki said on Wednesday.

In a speech, the former commercial banker also said it was crucial to keep Japan's banking system sound in order to make the BOJ's monetary easing sustainable.

