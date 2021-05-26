BOJ should restrain ETF buying when markets calm, says board member Suzuki

BOJ should restrain ETF buying when markets calm, says board member Suzuki

The Bank of Japan should restrain its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) when markets are calm to prevent its holdings from increasing as much as possible, board member Hitoshi Suzuki said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the c
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

In a speech, the former commercial banker also said it was crucial to keep Japan's banking system sound in order to make the BOJ's monetary easing sustainable.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

