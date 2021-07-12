BOJ to consider buying green bonds as part of Asian efforts to nurture market - source

The Bank of Japan will consider buying green bonds as part of a joint effort among Asian central banks to promote the region's bond market, said a source with knowledge of its thinking.

The BOJ will make the purchases through the "Asia bond fund," which was created in 2005 by the Executives' Meeting of East Asia-Pacific Central Banks (EMEAP), the source said.

The move will be among measures the BOJ will take to combat climate change, to be released as early as this month, the source said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

