BOJ to consider extending pandemic-relief programme as needed, says Kuroda
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank will consider extending the current September deadline for its pandemic-relief programme if necessary to cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 crisis.
"For the time being, risks to Japan's economic outlook are skewed to the downside. As such, we'll monitor developments carefully," Kuroda said in a speech delievered at a seminar.
