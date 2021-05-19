BOJ to consider extending pandemic-relief programme as needed, says Kuroda

BOJ to consider extending pandemic-relief programme as needed, says Kuroda

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank will consider extending the current September deadline for its pandemic-relief programme if necessary to cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 crisis.

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the c
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

"For the time being, risks to Japan's economic outlook are skewed to the downside. As such, we'll monitor developments carefully," Kuroda said in a speech delievered at a seminar.

