BOJ to consider extending pandemic-relief scheme by 6 months -Nikkei

The Bank of Japan will consider extending a September deadline for its coronavirus pandemic-relief programme by six months, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The decision may come as early as the central bank's next rate review in June, the paper said without citing sources.

