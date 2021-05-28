BOJ to consider extending pandemic-relief scheme by 6 months -Nikkei

The Bank of Japan will consider extending a September deadline for its coronavirus pandemic-relief programme by six months, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The decision may come as early as the central bank's next rate review in June, the paper said without citing sources.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Reese)