Bolsonaro says nominating replacement for Petrobras CEO

SAO PAULO: Brazil's government has decided to nominate Joaquim Silva e Luna as the next chief executive of state-controlled oil company Petrobras, according to a post on President Jair Bolsonaro's official Facebook account.

Roberto Castello Branco, the current CEO of the state-run oil firm known formally as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has drawn ire from Bolsonaro for raising fuel prices despite complaints from truckers threatening to strike.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Brad Haynes)