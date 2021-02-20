Bolsonaro says nominating replacement for Petrobras CEO

Brazil's government has decided to nominate Joaquim Silva e Luna as the next chief executive of state-controlled oil company Petrobras, according to a post on President Jair Bolsonaro's official Facebook account.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the headquarters of Brazilian oil company Petrobras in Rio de Janeiro
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the headquarters of Brazilian oil company Petrobras in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Roberto Castello Branco, the current CEO of the state-run oil firm known formally as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has drawn ire from Bolsonaro for raising fuel prices despite complaints from truckers threatening to strike.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Brad Haynes)

Source: Reuters

