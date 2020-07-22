Bombardier secures up to US$1 billion in credit, points to improved cash usage

Bombardier Inc said on Wednesday it secured a loan of up to US$1 billion and its second-quarter cash usage was expected to be about US$500 million less than estimates, signaling that it would have enough liquidity to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian jet maker has already pulled its 2020 forecast and announced job cuts as the health crisis pummels demand for its high-margin private jets.

The company said it secured a commitment from investment funds and accounts managed by HPS Investment Partners LLC to provide the three-year senior secured term loan.

The loan will provide additional liquidity for working capital as Bombardier realigns its production rates with current market conditions, the company said.

In the second quarter, Bombardier expects pro-forma liquidity of about US$3.4 billion, and about US$1 billion of free cash flow usage. The company will report its second-quarter results on Aug. 6.

As of June 30, Bombardier said it had about US$1.7 billion cash on hand and US$2.4 billion in liquidity.

The Canadian company is in the midst of selling its rail business to train maker Alstom , which expects to secure European Union's approval by the end of the month.

The sale of Bombardier's transportation business will result in a mandatory 50per cent repayment of outstanding principal towards the US$1-billion loan.

