Bombardier shares tank 18per cent after it cuts profit, revenue forecasts

Canada's Bombardier Inc on Thursday cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast, due to slower production ramp-up of some of its large projects in its transportation business.

REUTERS: Canada's Bombardier Inc cut its full-year profit and revenue forecasts on Thursday, as its key railcar-making unit wrestled with delivery delays and manufacturing challenges relating to a few large projects, sending its shares plummeting more than 18 percent in early trading.

The forecast cuts came as the plane-and-train maker nears the end of a 5-year turnaround plan, after heavy investment in plane production drove the company to the brink of bankruptcy in 2015.

Shares tanked 18.5 percent to CUS$2.39, and the stock was the top loser on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Montreal-based Bombardier cut its 2019 revenue estimate by US$1 billion to US$17 billion, while adjusted core earnings are expected to be in the range of US$1.50 billion to US$1.65 billion, compared with its prior expectation of US$1.65 billion to US$1.8 billion.

"This is not great news, but this is not like 'the end of the world' news," William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann said.

Bombardier has been dogged by a handful of rail contracts in its US$34 billion backlog that generated a disappointing free cash flow result in 2018 and subsequent selloff of Bombardier stocks and bonds.

Bombardier cut its full-year revenue forecast by US$750 million to about US$8.75 billion for its transportation business, which makes rail cars, and by US$250 million to US$1.15 billion for its commercial aircraft business.

The company will report first-quarter earnings on May 2.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, Allison Lampert in Montreal and John Miller in Zurich; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Bernadette Baum)

