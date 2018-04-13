Bombardier to bid on N.J. rail contract to boost US sales: sources

Bombardier will bid on an upcoming New Jersey Transit rail car contract, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the Canadian plane and train-maker seeks to boost its North American business after losing ground in the region to rivals.

MONTREAL: Bombardier will bid on an upcoming New Jersey Transit rail car contract, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the Canadian plane and train-maker seeks to boost its North American business after losing ground in the region to rivals.

NJ Transit, the largest statewide public transportation system in the United States, has previously said it will order 113 multi-level passenger cars to modernize its aging fleet, which has been criticized for overcrowding and delays.

The agency is also considering an estimated 900 more railcars as options, according to the industry sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because the tendering process is private.

Proposals are expected in June, according to the agency's website, for a deal expected to range from around US$500 million into the billions of dollars, depending on how many, if any, options are exercised, the source said.

Bombardier declined to comment. NJ Transit did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Additional reporting by Eric Johnson in Seattle and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Denny Thomas and Susan Thomas)

