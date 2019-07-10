Bombardier to lay off 550 workers at Thunder Bay, Ontario, plant: BNN Bloomberg

Canada's Bombardier Inc is laying off half the 1,100 workers at its Thunder Bay, Ontario, railway car plant, BNN Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a federal government source.

Two major contracts in Ontario - for Toronto Transit Commission streetcars and Metrolinx GO Transit rail cars - are slated to wind down by the end of the year, the report said.

Bombardier did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)